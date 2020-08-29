Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek vehicle of interest after assault sends woman to hospital

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 10:04 pm
Police need help finding a person of interest's vehicle, a silver four-door BMW 335I with distinct blue markings on the right side and British Columbia licence plate 719 RCF.
Police need help finding a person of interest's vehicle, a silver four-door BMW 335I with distinct blue markings on the right side and British Columbia licence plate 719 RCF.

A woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries Saturday after being physically assaulted in northeast Calgary, according to police.

Police responded to the Genesis Centre, located at 7555 Falconridge Blvd N.E., at 2 p.m. for reports of a woman in medical distress. Officers declined to explain what her injuries were.

Officers do not where the assault happened but believe the woman was driven to the Genesis Centre by a man who then got staff to call for help. EMS arrived and took the woman to hospital, police said.

Police want to talk to this person of interest and need help finding his vehicle, a silver four-door BMW 335i with distinct blue markings on the right side and British Columbia licence plate 719 RCF.

Anyone with information should contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

