Calgary police want to talk to witness of weekend CTrain platform assault

Send this page to someone via email

Detectives hope to speak to a man they believe witnessed an LRT platform assault in Calgary on Saturday, according to a police release issued Monday.

Police said the man was on the Sunnyside CTrain platform before another man assaulted a senior on Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.

The senior was struck and fell, police said, causing “severe head injuries.” He is still in hospital in critical condition.

Calgary police are investigating after a senior was assaulted on the Sunnyside LRT platform on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Police arrested Calgarian Basil Sweezey, 36, on Saturday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault. Sweezey is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information about the assault, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.