Crime

Calgary police want to talk to witness of weekend CTrain platform assault

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 5:27 pm
Calgary police released these photos on Monday of an assault witness they would like to speak to.
Calgary police released these photos on Monday of an assault witness they would like to speak to. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Detectives hope to speak to a man they believe witnessed an LRT platform assault in Calgary on Saturday, according to a police release issued Monday.

Read more: Suspect in custody after senior left with ‘severe head injuries’ in LRT platform assault: Calgary police

Police said the man was on the Sunnyside CTrain platform before another man assaulted a senior on Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.

The senior was struck and fell, police said, causing “severe head injuries.” He is still in hospital in critical condition.

Calgary police are investigating after a senior was assaulted on the Sunnyside LRT platform on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Calgary police are investigating after a senior was assaulted on the Sunnyside LRT platform on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Police arrested Calgarian Basil Sweezey, 36, on Saturday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault. Sweezey is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

If you have information about the assault, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

