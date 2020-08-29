Canada reports 5 more coronavirus deaths, over 300 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Canada rose by 315 on Saturday, and officials announced the illness has claimed an additional five lives.

Overall, 127,603 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Canada. Across the country, 9,113 people have succumbed to the illness, according to figures provided by provincial governments.

About 89 per cent of those infected have recovered. Overall, 6.3 million tests have been conducted in Canada since the illness was first diagnosed here in late January.

Saturday’s numbers paint an incomplete picture of the pandemic, however, since three provinces — B.C., Alberta, and P.E.I. — as well as the territories, do not release new daily figures on the weekend.

Both Quebec and Ontario saw their largest increases in new cases since late July.

Quebec announced 156 new diagnoses, though the province also removed 78 previously confirmed positives from its total because the samples had been contaminated.

There were no coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, but the province reported five fatalities that had not been previously announced.

Overall there have been 5,755 deaths and 62,232 cases in Quebec.

There were 148 additional cases diagnosed in Ontario. Though no new deaths were reported Saturday, Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll is the country’s second highest at 2,809. Overall, 42,083 people in Ontario have been diagnosed.

Manitoba announced 55 new cases, bringing the province’s caseload to 1,151. The numbers include at least 15 probable cases of the virus, however. The province’s death toll stands at 14.

In Saskatchewan, there were four new cases. There have been 24 deaths related to coronavirus in the province, and 1,615 cases overall.

There were no new cases reported in Atlantic Canada on Saturday.

Overall, Newfoundland and Labrador has had 269 coronavirus cases — only one of which is active —along with three fatalities. New Brunswick has had 189 cases, along with two fatalities. In Nova Scotia, there have been 1,083 cases and 65 fatalities.

P.E.I., which last provided an update on Tuesday, has had 44 cases of the virus.

On Friday, Alberta recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of total infections to 13,476. No new deaths were recorded in the province.

British Columbia added 123 lab-confirmed cases of the virus on Friday — its highest ever single-day jump — raising the provincial total to 5,426 cases, plus 70 considered “epidemiogically linked.”

All of Yukon’s 15 confirmed cases have recovered, as have the five cases in the Northwest Territories. No cases have been diagnosed in Nunavut.

According to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, almost 24.9 million people have been diagnosed and more than 840,000 people have succumbed to the illness.

–With files from David Lao, Global News