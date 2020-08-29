Recipe: Salt-baked sea bream

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Looking for a seafood dish that’s easy to prepare but sure to impress?

Alex Chen, Iron Chef Canada champion and executive chef of Signature Restaurants has the answer with this delicious yet simple salt-baked sea bream recipe.

Equipment

Baking sheet

Spoon

Pairing knife

Spatula

Fork

Warm Plate

Pan

Parchment Paper

Ingredients

1 x Sea Bream

Kosher Salt

Eggs

Method

Set the oven to 425 F Mix egg whites and Kosher salt to create a wet sand-like consistency (about 1 egg white for 2 cups of salt) On a flat baking sheet lay 1/3 of the salt on top of the parchment paper Spread the salt thinly to the whole length of the fish Lay the fish on top of the salt and cover the top part of the fish with the rest of the salt Leave the head and tail of the fish exposed for presentation Cook the fish in the oven for 9 minutes, remove from oven Let sit in room temperature for 5 minutes Lightly tap the salt crust with the back of the spoon to crack the crust Trim along the edges of the crust with a pairing knife to gently remove and expose the fish from the crust Peel the skin away from the fish, skin will be too salty With a small offset spatula and a fork, gently loosen the flesh from the bone Take your time to best keep each of the filet intact for best presentation Remove two of the filets and place neatly on a warm plate Remove the bones to exposed the bottom part of the filets Gently remove the filets with a spatula (do not eat the skin)

Story continues below advertisement