Lifestyle

Recipe: Salt-baked sea bream

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 1:26 pm
This whole fish dish is easy to prepare, but sure to impress.
This whole fish dish is easy to prepare, but sure to impress. Alex Chen

Looking for a seafood dish that’s easy to prepare but sure to impress?

Alex Chen, Iron Chef Canada champion and executive chef of Signature Restaurants has the answer with this delicious yet simple salt-baked sea bream recipe.

Equipment

  • Baking sheet
  • Spoon
  • Pairing knife
  • Spatula
  • Fork
  • Warm Plate
  • Pan
  • Parchment Paper

Ingredients

  • 1 x Sea Bream
  • Kosher Salt
  • Eggs

Method

  1. Set the oven to 425 F
  2. Mix egg whites and Kosher salt to create a wet sand-like consistency (about 1 egg white for 2 cups of salt)
  3. On a flat baking sheet lay 1/3 of the salt on top of the parchment paper
  4. Spread the salt thinly to the whole length of the fish
  5. Lay the fish on top of the salt and cover the top part of the fish with the rest of the salt
  6. Leave the head and tail of the fish exposed for presentation
  7. Cook the fish in the oven for 9 minutes, remove from oven
  8. Let sit in room temperature for 5 minutes
  9. Lightly tap the salt crust with the back of the spoon to crack the crust
  10. Trim along the edges of the crust with a pairing knife to gently remove and expose the fish from the crust
  11. Peel the skin away from the fish, skin will be too salty
  12. With a small offset spatula and a fork, gently loosen the flesh from the bone
  13. Take your time to best keep each of the filet intact for best presentation
  14. Remove two of the filets and place neatly on a warm plate
  15. Remove the bones to exposed the bottom part of the filets
  16. Gently remove the filets with a spatula (do not eat the skin)
