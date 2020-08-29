87-year-old man dead after crash in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an 87-year-old man is dead after a crash in Brampton early Saturday.

Officers said they were called to the Nasmith Street and Bovaird Drive area at 1:46 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a sedan and an SUV collided and when officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the sedan was without vital signs.

A short time later, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said he was a Brampton resident.

There’s no word on any other injuries in the crash.

The police spokesperson said preliminary information suggests the sedan may have gone through a red light, leading to the collision.

Officers were in the area on Saturday canvassing for surveillance video, the spokesperson said.

