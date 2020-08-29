Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

87-year-old man dead after crash in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 1:36 pm
Police were called to the crash at 1:46 a.m.
Police were called to the crash at 1:46 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say an 87-year-old man is dead after a crash in Brampton early Saturday.

Officers said they were called to the Nasmith Street and Bovaird Drive area at 1:46 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a sedan and an SUV collided and when officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the sedan was without vital signs.

Read more: 43-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Mississauga

A short time later, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said he was a Brampton resident.

Trending Stories

There’s no word on any other injuries in the crash.

The police spokesperson said preliminary information suggests the sedan may have gone through a red light, leading to the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were in the area on Saturday canvassing for surveillance video, the spokesperson said.

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that left mother, 3 children dead in Brampton denied bail
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that left mother, 3 children dead in Brampton denied bail
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashFatal Crashpeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton CrashBrampton CollisionBovaird and Great Lakes DriveNasmith and Bovaird
Flyers
More weekly flyers