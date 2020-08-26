Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 6:37 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has been died after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where they later died from their injuries.

The vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

The area was closed for the investigation, as the Major Collision Bureau was called in, but has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mississaugapeel regional policePedestrian Struckpedestrian hitEglinton AvenueMississauga collisionmavis roadPedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle
Flyers
More weekly flyers