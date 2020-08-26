Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has been died after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where they later died from their injuries.

The vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

The area was closed for the investigation, as the Major Collision Bureau was called in, but has since reopened.

COLLISION:

– Mavis Rd/Eglinton Av in #Mississauga

– Pedestrian struck by a car

– Southbound Mavis Rd closed at Eglinton Av

– Vehicle remained on scene

– No further information available at this time, but will share as I get it

– Call received at 10:52 p.m.

– PR20-0272998 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 26, 2020

UPDATE:

– Pedestrian has died as a result of their injuries

– Major Collision Bureau has taken carriage of this investigation.

– Witnesses are asked to contact 905-453-3311 ext. 3710

– Eastbound Eglinton Ave is closed from Sandford Farm Dr to Mavis. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 26, 2020