Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has been died after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where they later died from their injuries.
The vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.
The area was closed for the investigation, as the Major Collision Bureau was called in, but has since reopened.
