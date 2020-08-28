‘Transitional’ option will allow Vancouver students to start school year at home

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) says it is working on an alternative back-to-school plan for parents who aren’t comfortable with their kids returning to class immediately.

It comes as districts around the province prepare to resume classes on Sept. 10, amid climbing COVID-19 numbers.

The VSB says a recent survey of parents found significant interest in a transitional program, which would see students start the school year at home, before potentially transitioning back to the classroom.

“It would be a temporary transition option that allows students to learn remotely and to receive some learning support from the district,” said the VSB in a bulletin to parents.

“Students would likely receive support through one-on-one check-in times with a teacher assigned by the district.”

Under the plan, those students would remain enrolled in their school, and would be placed in a learning cohort in anticipation of their potential return to the classroom.

The VSB says it plans to reveal more details about the option next week.

According to the VSB survey, about seven in 10 parents say they’ll send their kids back to school full time in September.

Nearly three in 10 were interested in the transitional option, while just one per cent each said they would opt for home schooling or the Vancouver Learning Network, the VSB’s online school.

The VSB’s COVID-19 safety plan was approved by the provincial government earlier this week.

Under the plan, elementary school kids will go to class full time, in learning cohorts of 60 or fewer staff and students.

High school students will be grouped in learning cohorts of 120 people or fewer, and use a hybrid model that will see them do half of their core studies in class and half online.

