North Okanagan LPN reprimanded by B.C. college of nurses

A licensed practical nurse from Vernon has been publicly reprimanded by the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals.

In a consent agreement published this week by the college, Harleen Gakhal voluntarily agreed to being suspended and not to be in a supervisory role for 12 months due to work-practice issues between October 2018 and December 2019.

The college said an inquiry committee panel approved the consent agreement.

The college said the practice issues related to:

documenting inaccurately;

failing to follow post-fall management policy;

failing to follow medication orders;

failing to provide a client with adequate pain medication;

failing to communicate appropriately with care aids and responding to their requests for assistance;

failing to complete all her assigned duties;

failing to follow proper policy and procedure when a client requested to go to the hospital;

breaching privacy;

breaching a BCCNP undertaking.

Further, the college said Gakhal’s conditions include a five-day suspension for breaching the college undertaking and a 45-day suspension for the breach of privacy.

The college said Gakhal must also have a manager or supervisor present while on duty.

It also said the inquiry committee is satisfied that the consent agreement will protect the public.

To view the college’s complaints and discipline page, click here.

The college also has several webpages dedicated to nursing standards, including a page regarding hypothetical privacy breaches via social media. That page can be viewed here.