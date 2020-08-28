Family of B.C. man killed during RCMP wellness check slams delays, one year later

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man killed by RCMP during a wellness check in Maple Ridge, B.C., one year ago says he is being denied justice as the investigation into what happened drags on.

Kyaw Din, who suffered from schizophrenia, was fatally shot on Aug. 11, 2019.

The 54-year-old Burmese immigrant’s family told a news conference Friday that Din was known to become disoriented when he didn’t take his medication, and had shut himself in his room that day.

His sister, Yin Yin, said the family had called Ridge Meadows RCMP for help taking him to the hospital.

“We want the truth out to the public — what happened to him, how (our) family’s been doing,” she said.

“The police report saying he attacked them with a knife when they opened his bedroom door — we totally disagree. It is out of his character.”

B.C.’s civilian-led police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is probing the shooting.

Yin Yin said the year-long wait for answers has been excruciating.

“We don’t even know who killed our brother, we don’t know their names. If (the watchdog) releases a decision, then that would be one step closer.”

Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director with the investigations office, told Global News he understands the family’s frustration.

“With a shooting case involving police and death of an individual, these things take time,” he said.

The ideal timeline is nine to 12 months, he added, but a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a higher than usual caseload has led to delays.

“Our investigation is complete. We are in the decision-making phase, and there will be a decision released next month, in September,” MacDonald said.

If the watchdog finds that no officer committed an offence in Din’s death, then it will release a full report into the incident.

However, if it determines there may be grounds for charges, the file will be passed to Crown prosecutors.

In that circumstance, Din’s family will likely need to wait for the case to move through the courts to get more information.

For Yin Yin, things have dragged on long enough.

“Whenever I think about it, I am smothered. I can’t breathe,” she said. “We feel like we are in a nightmare. We can’t believe this is happening.”