‘Valuable’ 500-pound sculpture stolen from outside Toronto home overnight, police say

Officers are searching for a “valuable,” 500-pound sculpture created by Canadian artist and sculptor Lea Vivot that was allegedly stolen by multiple suspects from outside a Toronto home early Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Toronto police, The Secret Bench of Knowledge sculpture — of which there are several castings in different Canadian and U.S. cities — was on display in front of a home on Strathearn Boulevard, west of Spadina Road.

It was alleged the suspects loaded the sculpture, a life-size metallic bench with two people on its left side, into a white van just after midnight.

The statement said investigators released details of the investigation with the hope it would “assist in the recovery of this treasured community piece.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0828 15:00 Lea Vivot Sculpture: Secret Bench Of Knowledge Sculpture…e Of Ar2rk Rlsd https://t.co/hBFbNf5jJ1 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 28, 2020