Group of Seven painting worth $200K stolen from Toronto residence

An oil painting by the Group of Seven‘s A.Y. Jackson, valued at $200,000, has been stolen following a break and enter at a Toronto home last week.

Toronto police said the original piece of art was taken on Jan. 18 from a residence in the city’s Annex neighbourhood.

The canvas painting, titled “Sun Gleams: Autumn, North Saskatchewan,” measures 32″ x 40″ and was stolen among other items, police said.

Jackson, a Canadian painter and founding member of the Group of Seven, was born in Montreal in 1882 and died in Vaughan, Ont. in 1974. He was 91.

The artist was widely regarded as key contributor to the development of art in Canada. His work primarily focused on landscapes.

Anyone with information on the stolen painting is urged to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

