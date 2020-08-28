Alert issued for rural community in northeastern B.C. after possible COVID-19 exposures

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are asking residents of a community in northeastern B.C. to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, after a series of recent events with potential exposures.

The Northern Health Authority issued a public alert Friday for the Prespatou area, where it said contact tracers identified the exposures, but were unable to reach everyone affected.

Prespatou is a community of about 350 people, 100 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Individuals who may have attended any events, service or gatherings (however large or small) in the Prespatou region where social distancing or appropriate masking was not in place or being observed since early August are asked to self-monitor for symptoms,” the alert said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who does show symptoms is urged to contact health officials to arrange for a test as soon as possible.

Contact tracing is underway, and Northern Health said staff are working to contact as many people who were potentially exposed as possible.

It’s the second time the health authority has issued a widespread exposure bulletin for people in B.C.’s northeast.

Earlier this month, it sent out an alert after multiple cases of COVID-19 were linked to a prayer event in northern Alberta.