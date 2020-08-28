RCMP searching for 3 teenagers believed to be in Halifax area

Send this page to someone via email

Pictou RCMP are asking for help in finding three missing teenagers that are believed to be in the Halifax area.

Police say 15-year-old Emma Anderson, 15-year-old Emma Ruth Hubley and 18-year-old Gracie Dickson were last seen together on Aug. 24 in Plymouth, N.S.

Anderson is described as five feet and five inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. Anderson has pink hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a black shirt with white design and carrying a back pack and a black and gold purse, police say.

Emma Anderson. RCMP

Hubley is described as five feet and four inches tall and approximately 145 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. Hubley was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt and carrying a back pack.

Story continues below advertisement

Emma Ruth Hubley. RCMP

Dickson is described as five feet and four inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Dickson was last seen wearing black leggings, a purple shirt, black coat and a grey sweater, carrying a backpack, according to police.

Gracie Dickson. RCMP

Police ask the public to “spread the word through social media respectfully” in hope of locating the missing individuals.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or contact Crime Stoppers.

1:53 Missing Cape Breton 14-year-old found safe as man taken into custody Missing Cape Breton 14-year-old found safe as man taken into custody