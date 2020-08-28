Province warns of potential coronavirus exposure on Aug. 14 Toronto-Moncton flight

New Brunswick is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton on Aug. 14.
Health officials have identified one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province as an international traveller who may have been infectious during the flight.
The person flew on Qatar Airways Flight 763 from Doha to Montreal with connecting flight AC423 to Toronto, on the same day.
Public health is advising travellers on these flights to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.
Should symptoms develop, individuals are asked to self-isolate and contact 811.
