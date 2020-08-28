Province warns of potential coronavirus exposure on Aug. 14 Toronto-Moncton flight

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton on Aug. 14.

Health officials have identified one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province as an international traveller who may have been infectious during the flight.

2:05 Doctors want health care to become top issue in New Brunswick election campaign Doctors want health care to become top issue in New Brunswick election campaign

The person flew on Qatar Airways Flight 763 from Doha to Montreal with connecting flight AC423 to Toronto, on the same day.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health is advising travellers on these flights to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Should symptoms develop, individuals are asked to self-isolate and contact 811.