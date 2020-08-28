Guelph police find $30,000 worth of fentanyl while making arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police made a fentanyl bust early Thursday morning that its Drug Unit is describing as one of the biggest in the service’s history.

Police say a traffic stop was made at around 2:35 a.m. on Hanlon Expressway near Wellington Street after a report that someone in the car was wanted on a number of charges.

Once the arrest was made, police say officers searched the occupants of the car and found 275 grams of fentanyl, valued at $30,000, on one man.

Police say that a struggle ensued with the driver of the vehicle and a conducted energy weapon was used which put an end to the struggle.

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching a court order.

A 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing police.