Crime

Guelph police find $30,000 worth of fentanyl while making arrest

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Guelph police valued the seizure at $30,000.
Guelph police made a fentanyl bust early Thursday morning that its Drug Unit is describing as one of the biggest in the service’s history.

Police say a traffic stop was made at around 2:35 a.m. on Hanlon Expressway near Wellington Street after a report that someone in the car was wanted on a number of charges.

Read more: OPP find $120K in drugs in northeastern Ontario, 4 from Guelph arrested

Once the arrest was made, police say officers searched the occupants of the car and found 275 grams of fentanyl, valued at $30,000, on one man.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that a struggle ensued with the driver of the vehicle and a conducted energy weapon was used which put an end to the struggle.

Read more: Project python leads Guelph police to over $87,000 in cocaine, fentanyl

 

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching a court order.

A 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing police.

