Vancouver home invasion suspect killed by police

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A hostage situation overnight in East Vancouver turned fatal on Monday night.

Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Commercial Street at about 9 p.m. and arrived to find a suspect in the home, holding a man hostage inside.

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Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but ultimately were forced to shoot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was injured and taken to the hospital. Police say he has since been released.

It is not known if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in as this was a police-involved incident.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

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More to come.