Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Atletico Ottawa beats Cavalry FC for first win in club history

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2020 9:34 am
Atletico Ottawa defender Vashon Neufville controls the ball during Atletico Ottawa’s first team practice of their inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in Ottawa, Wednesday June 3, 2020.
Atletico Ottawa defender Vashon Neufville controls the ball during Atletico Ottawa’s first team practice of their inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in Ottawa, Wednesday June 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Wattie

Atletico Ottawa recorded its first win in franchise history as the Canadian Premier League club beat Calgary’s Cavalry FC 2-0 on Thursday at The Island Games tournament.

Ben Fisk and Malcolm Shaw scored for Ottawa (1-1-2).

First-place Cavalry FC, last year’s league runner-up, dropped to 3-1-1.

All players in the league took a knee eight minutes and 46 seconds into the game to protest racial discrimination. George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis this year after a police officer knelt on his neck for an originally reported time of 8:46.

CPL players held a meeting before the game and decided collectively to play in the aftermath of a string of postponements across all sports following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend.

Story continues below advertisement
Jacob Blake protests: NHL, NBA move to postpone games following shooting
Jacob Blake protests: NHL, NBA move to postpone games following shooting
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ottawa sportsCanadian Premier LeagueOttawa footballOttawa soccerAtletico OttawaIsland GamesOttawa FC
Flyers
More weekly flyers