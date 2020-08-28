Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Erie: Chatham-Kent OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after falling off an inflatable raft in Rondeau Provincial Park.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the scene on Lakeshore Road shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the woman fell off the raft and failed to resurface.

People on the shore swam out to help. She was unconscious when she was removed from the water.

CPR was performed on the woman and continued by emergency responders.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Few other details have been released and there has been no update on her condition.

