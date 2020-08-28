Menu

Canada

Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Erie: Chatham-Kent OPP

By Nick Van Overloop 980 CFPL
Posted August 28, 2020 7:43 am
Chatham-Kent OPP say they were called to Rondeau Provincial Park on Thursday after a woman fell off her inflatable raft and was pulled from Lake Erie. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 48-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after falling off an inflatable raft in Rondeau Provincial Park.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the scene on Lakeshore Road shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the woman fell off the raft and failed to resurface.

People on the shore swam out to help. She was unconscious when she was removed from the water.

OPP investigate after shots fired in Blue Mountains, Ont.

CPR was performed on the woman and continued by emergency responders.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Few other details have been released and there has been no update on her condition.

