Regina police charge 2nd man with murder in connection with Cameron Street slaying

The Regina Police Service have charged a second person in the killing of Matthew Joseph Bossenberry, 32, who died on Monday.
Joshua Louis Larose, 40, of Regina has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault with a weapon — that being bear spray — and breach of probation.
Larose is the second person in just as many days to be charged with murder in the killing of Bossenberry who was pronounced dead at a home on the 1200 block of Cameron Street on the evening of Aug. 24, say police.
Ryan George Chevrier, 39, was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Both accused made their first court appearance on Wednesday at provincial court.
This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.
