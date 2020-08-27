Menu

Crime

Regina police charge 2nd man with murder in connection with Cameron Street slaying

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Two people have been charged with murder that took place Aug. 24 on the 1200 block of Cameron Street say Regina police.
Two people have been charged with murder that took place Aug. 24 on the 1200 block of Cameron Street say Regina police. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service have charged a second person in the killing of Matthew Joseph Bossenberry, 32, who died on Monday.

Joshua Louis Larose, 40, of Regina has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault with a weapon — that being bear spray — and breach of probation.

Read more: Cameron Street death is Regina’s 10th homicide: police

Larose is the second person in just as many days to be charged with murder in the killing of Bossenberry who was pronounced dead at a home on the 1200 block of Cameron Street on the evening of Aug. 24, say police.

Ryan George Chevrier, 39, was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Both accused made their first court appearance on Wednesday at provincial court.

Read more: Attempted murder becomes city’s 9th homicide of 2020: Regina police

This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.

