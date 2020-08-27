Regina police charge 2nd man with murder in connection with Cameron Street slaying

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service have charged a second person in the killing of Matthew Joseph Bossenberry, 32, who died on Monday.

Joshua Louis Larose, 40, of Regina has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault with a weapon — that being bear spray — and breach of probation.

Larose is the second person in just as many days to be charged with murder in the killing of Bossenberry who was pronounced dead at a home on the 1200 block of Cameron Street on the evening of Aug. 24, say police.

Ryan George Chevrier, 39, was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Both accused made their first court appearance on Wednesday at provincial court.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.

