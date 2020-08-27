B.C. man sentenced to time served for torching Salmon Arm 7-Eleven in 2018

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. man who intentionally crashed into a Salmon Arm convenience store, causing a building-destroying fire after pouring gasoline into his vehicle and lighting it, was sentenced to time served this week.

Kenneth Robert Laforge was arrested shortly after the fiery incident on the afternoon of Aug. 24, 2018, and wound up pleading guilty to one count of mischief and one count of intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire.

On Thursday, the B.C. Supreme Court published its sentencing order. Laforge, who is said to have a schizophrenic illness and no prior criminal record, was given credit for 540 days of imprisonment, with his imposed sentence being time-served.

Laforge, who is also of Metis heritage, had been in jail for 548 days.

According to the court document, “Mr. Laforge did not want to hurt anyone or burn the 7-Eleven down. Rather, he wished to bring attention to his struggles, in particular, his delusional belief that he was being interfered with by intrusive brain-altering and perception-altering technologies.”

In breaking down the incident, the court document said Laforge filled a jerry can with gas at a local Petro-Canada station, then arrived at the 7-Eleven store 30 minutes later.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., he approached the front doors and held it open for a customer before entering. After looking around, he returned to his vehicle and waited for five minutes before reversing his vehicle out of the parking stall, then accelerating into the store.

The vehicle crashed through a windowpane and knocked over some displays. He then exited his vehicle, but stood by the open drivers-side door.

Prior to the crash, “the store manager, Janet Willment, went to the front door and peered out to see Mr. Laforge pull a jerry can out of his backseat and begin pouring gasoline on his car,” said the court document.

“Mr. Laforge said that he was going to be lighting the place on fire and that if those inside had any sense they would get out of the store.”

The store manager told everyone to get out, and after completing a circuit of the store, “Mr. Laforge asked her something along the lines of ‘Is everybody out?’ to which Ms. Willment responded ‘I sure hope so.’”

The court document said “at approximately 1:48 p.m., Mr. Laforge threw two matches into his vehicle. The second lit his vehicle on fire.”

Two 911 calls were made, and within minutes police and firefighters arrived, but the vehicle was fully engulfed, with fire spreading to the building.

“Mr. Laforge was arrested and later that afternoon provided a warned statement admitting responsibility for the fire,” said the court document.

“In his statement, Mr. Laforge maintained that he did not want to hurt anyone and simply needed to draw attention to reveal the ‘level 3 clandestine investigation by CSIS’ that was targeting him.”

The fire damaged the building so thoroughly that it was later demolished. It has not been rebuilt.

The court ruling said Laforge was diagnosed in 2006 in Maple Ridge with substance-induced psychosis, possible bipolar disorder and borderline/antisocial traits.

“More recently, Mr. Laforge has been abstinent from all substances but has maintained his delusional beliefs,” said the court document. “As a result, Mr. Laforge has been diagnosed as suffering from a schizophrenic illness.

“Despite his diagnosis, Mr. Laforge does not view himself as having mental health problems. He also maintains that he does not have a problem with drugs.”

Laforge was also given probation for three years, including conditions not to consume alcohol, drugs or intoxicating substances without a medical prescription and to attend all scheduled mental health care appointments, along with a six-month curfew.

He was also told not to possess any firearms or ammunition for 10 years, though the presiding judge also said after three years that he could hunt again, but that “the firearm and ammunition may only be possessed on the way to and from, and on the course of a legal hunt,” and that “you must not possess the firearm or ammunition if you are intoxicated.”

The court document noted that victim impact statements were read, and that Larforge was to pay $290 in restitution to two people.

For the complete verdict, click here.