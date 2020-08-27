Majority of London-area families to send kids back to school

Send this page to someone via email

The results of two recent surveys show the majority of parents and guardians in London, Ont., and surrounding area will be sending their kids back to school for in-class instruction this year.

The surveys were handed out earlier this month by the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) and the Thames Valley District School Board amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The LDCSB, which sent its survey to families in mid-August, said it saw a 92 per cent response rate.

The board serves about 22,000 students and 90 per cent of respondents have chosen to send their children back to school.

That leaves about 2,700 students who will continue remote learning, similar to that which was implemented in spring after the pandemic was declared, for the upcoming school year, according to the LDCSB.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release published on Wednesday, the LDCSB said families have until 3 p.m. Thursday to change the decision they made on the survey. Parents and guardians can do so by calling their home schools.

If a family elected to take on remote learning, but wants to change their survey answer for in-class instruction, they will also need to inform Southwest Transportation services, but the LDCSB said this does not guarantee transportation for the beginning of the school year.

Students in secondary school have another chance to switch between the learning styles on Feb. 4, but families will have to notify schools of their intention by Jan. 8.

Elementary students are allowed to transition on either Nov. 2 or Feb. 8, but families will need to give schools at least four weeks’ notice.

0:59 Coronavirus: Ontario education minister outlines COVID-19 Management Plan Coronavirus: Ontario education minister outlines COVID-19 Management Plan

Similar results were seen in TVDSB’s survey, which was also sent out to families in mid-August.

Story continues below advertisement

TVDSB, which serves about 82,000 students in London, Elgin County, Middlesex County and Oxford County, said it saw a 95 per cent response rate.

The survey shows about 65,000 students will return for in-person learning, while more than 12,000 students will continue remote learning at home.

The survey also saw more than 4,000 requests for computer devices and more than 1,200 requests for internet-enabled devices, both of which are intended to help with remote learning.

TVDSB said families who wish to change their child’s learning model can do so by 12 p.m. Friday. Families will need to contact their home schools to make the change.

Once school has started, secondary students can switch learning models on Feb. 4, but families will need to notify home schools by Jan. 15.

Elementary students can transition on Nov. 2 if notice is given by Oct. 16. They can also make the change on Feb. 8, so long as families notify home schools by Jan. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Both boards will be taking a delayed start to the year as they make preparations for the return to school. TVDSB has confirmed its first day of school will take place on Sept. 14.

Elementary students will have a staggered start to the school year between Sept. 14 and Sept. 17, with a full return of all students on Sept. 18. The school board plans to send out schedules for the staggered starts by Friday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the LDCSB lists its first day of school on Sept. 8.

The school board is advising parents and guardians to make alternate child care arrangements for the weeks of Sept. 8 and Sept. 14. LDCSB said it will share final schedules and calendars as soon as they are available.

2:54 Ontario supply teachers are concerned about heading back to school Ontario supply teachers are concerned about heading back to school