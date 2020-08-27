Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Party leaders on New Brunswick’s campaign trail scattered across province today

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2020 9:24 am
New Brunswickers with disabilities have options to vote privately and safely
As election day approaches one organization is working to inform New Brunswickers with disabilities what their options are for voting privately and independently. Megan Yamoah has more.

New Brunswick’s political party leaders are scattered across the province today for campaign announcements.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Woodstock while Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers makes an announcement in Moncton.

Green Leader David Coon travels to Sackville and Moncton, while Kris Austin of the People’s Alliance has campaign events around the Fredericton region.

On Wednesday, political scientist Tom Bateman of St. Thomas University said about nine ridings will determine whether the Tories or Liberals can win a majority.

Read more: Moncton chamber wants homelessness to be addressed in provincial election

He says some of those nine ridings were decided by fewer than 300 votes in 2018.

Bateman says there are a number of factors, such as fears of the pandemic, which could result in a low voter turnout on election day Sept. 14, and it will be important for each party to make an extra effort to get out the vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ElectionBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsDavid CoonNew Brunswick ElectionKris AustinPeople's AllianceKevin VickersNew Brunswick Election 2020New Brunswick Liberal PartyPeople's Alliance of New BrunswickNew Brunswick Green PartyNew Brunswick Progressive Conservative
