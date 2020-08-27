Stephen Colbert casts Donald Trump as Thanos in ‘America: Endgame’

Send this page to someone via email

Late Show host Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back about U.S. President Donald Trump and Day 3 of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night in a scathing live monologue.

Before starting up his biting Trump commentary, Colbert played a clip of Avengers parody America: Endgame, starring Trump as the villain Thanos and various other Republicans — including daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner — as they survey the smouldering ruins of America. In one clip, a large wall is seen (presumably the southern border with Mexico) with the name “Trump” emblazoned on top.

In another segment, the White House is seen (barely) standing among rubble and fire.

From there, Colbert got serious, explaining how the RNC didn’t deal with American “reality” at the moment, so why should he waste his time watching?

“I did not watch much of the convention tonight, and fullest disclosure: I did not watch any of it,” said Colbert. “Right now in America, we’re facing a global pandemic that has killed 180,000 Americans, heavily armed Rambo wannabes are murdering people in our streets, the strongest hurricane in the history of the Gulf Coast is making landfall as I speak, and the RNC’s message is: Who’s up for four more years?

“I know by not watching the RNC I didn’t do my job tonight. And I just want to say: I feel great about it,” he continued with his trademark smirk.

“Why should we pay attention to what they’re saying if none of what they’re saying tonight is about what’s happening in America right now? Why should we watch their reality show if it doesn’t reflect our reality? Why subject ourselves to their lies that stick to your soul like hot tar? Lies like: Donald Trump cares whether you live or die.”

Later on, after showing some clips of reactions to the shooting of Jacob Blake and the NBA game boycott, Colbert added, “That is why voting in November is so important, because Donald Trump does not care if you live or die of COVID, or racism, as long as he wins.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has been cast as Thanos. The president put himself in that role for a Twitter campaign ad in December 2019.

The RNC ends Thursday night.

