Coronavirus: Ancaster Fortinos employee tests positive for COVID-19, Hamilton with 63 active cases

Loblaw Companies Inc. has confirmed a staffer at it’s Ancaster location at 54 Wilson St. tested positive on a “presumptive test” for COVID-19.

The company says the employee last worked on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and that the store was closed for “additional cleaning” on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the company says it has also “taken a number of steps to minimize risk including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store.”

The case was the second at a Hamilton-area grocery store in three days after Metro confirmed its own COVID-19 case tied to a worker at the Fennell Plaza location at 967 Fennell Ave. E.

The employee at that store last worked Aug. 16.

Hamilton has 63 active COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health says about 61 per cent of its new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

On Wednesday, the agency reported that 61 per cent of its 38 recent cases came from residents aged 29 and under, with those between 20 and 29 accounting for 26 per cent of all new cases.

The city has 63 active cases of the virus with roughly 50 per cent (19) of new cases in the last 10 days still under investigation with no source of the spread yet confirmed.

Since the pandemic, Hamilton has a total of 974 confirmed cases, which includes 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks as of Aug. 26.

Niagara Region reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, adding to the region’s 933 total cases as of Wednesday.

The region now has 25 active cases and one outbreak at a location in the community.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in the region since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, Halton public health reported two new COVID-19 cases, one in Burlington and the other in Milton.

As of Aug. 26, the region has 22 active cases and a total of 959 cases since the pandemic began.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Wednesday and no current institutional outbreaks.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported a single new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The region has an overall total of 475 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 418 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths, with 27 among residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

The region currently has 25 active cases.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region still has 160 confirmed cases as of Aug. 26, and five deaths since the pandemic began.

There are no reported outbreaks and the county has nine active COVID-19 cases.