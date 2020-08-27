Menu

Crime

London’s Banting House reignites Flame of Hope after vandalism

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted August 27, 2020 7:17 am
The Flame of Hope as seen outside Banting House in London, Ont., in April 2018.
The Flame of Hope as seen outside Banting House in London, Ont., in April 2018. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Officials at London’s Banting House have rekindled the Flame of Hope.

It was vandalized and snuffed out in June, but the flame is now burning once again thanks to a fundraising campaign that collected more than $20,000 for repairs.

 

In addition to fixing the igniter and burner, Banting House will be adding some new security measures in the coming weeks, including cameras and more lighting.

Read more: Banting House launches fundraiser for Flame of Hope after vandalism

Banting House honours the life of Sir Frederick Banting, the co-discoverer of insulin. The site has been recognized as the birthplace of insulin since at least 1923.

The Flame of Hope, first lit by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother during her visit to London in July 1989, has burned ever since. The flame will only be put out once a cure for diabetes has been found.

DiabetesInsulinbanting houseflame of hopeFlame of Hope vandalismLondon's Banting HouseSir Frederick Banting
