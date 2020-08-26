Canada confirms 448 more coronavirus cases as infections push past 126,000

Canada diagnosed 448 more people with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases rose to 126,417.

Provincial and territorial health officials said four people had died from the virus, increasing the country’s death toll to 9,094. So far, more than 6.1 million tests have been administered throughout the country and 112,456 people have recovered after falling ill.

These numbers are incomplete though, as Prince Edward Island and Nunavut did not provide COVID-19 updates.

British Columbia reported 62 new infections of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths. The provincial tally stands at 5,304 confirmed cases, 79 per cent of which are considered resolved. The province’s death toll remains at 203.

Albertan public health officials detected 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 13,210 diagnoses. There were no new deaths, they said, leaving the number of people who had died from the virus at 235. So far, 11,799 have recovered.

Three more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Wednesday and one more person had died, provincial health authorities said. As of Wednesday, there were 1,604 confirmed cases of the virus in the province and 24 deaths, while 1,520 had recovered.

There were 25 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Manitoba on Wednesday, for an overall number of 1,043. Of those, 622 have recovered. Thirteen people in the province have died from the virus.

The death toll in Ontario rose to 2,802 on Wednesday after public health officials said two more people had died from COVID-19. There were 88 more confirmed cases, for a provincial total of 41,695. So far, 37,863 people have recovered from the virus.

In Quebec, the province hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, provincial health authorities detected 142 new infections on Wednesday and said one more person had died. Overall, 61,945 people have been diagnosed with the virus, 5,747 people have died and 54,922 have recovered.

All but 10 of New Brunswick’s 190 confirmed COVID-19 cases had recovered by Wednesday, officials said. There were no new recorded cases or deaths. So far, two people in the province have died from the virus.

Nova Scotia health authorities said they detected one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 1,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the province and 65 related deaths. Officials said 1,011 people have recovered from the virus.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new confirmed cases or deaths as a result of COVID-19 on Wednesday. To date, 268 people in the province have been diagnosed with the virus and three people have died. All but two of the province’s confirmed infections have recovered.

Prince Edward Island officials said there were a total of 44 cases of the virus in the province by Monday, 41 of which have recovered. Nobody in the province has died from COVID-19.

In the Yukon, health authorities reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. All but one of the territory’s 15 cases have recovered and no one has died from the virus.

All five confirmed cases in the Northwest Territories have recovered. As of Monday, Nunavut had yet to see its first case of COVID-19.