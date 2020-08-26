Thousands of Calgary students are enrolled in online learning this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Calgary students won’t be attending school in person this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city’s two largest school boards.

The Calgary Board of Education said on Wednesday that more than 21,000 students have enrolled in online learning for the fall semester, which accounts for about 16 per cent of its total students.

“These numbers are not final, as parents have the opportunity to withdraw their students prior to the start of the school year,” board spokesperson Megan Geyer said.

“Families who have registered in the hub will receive a confirmation email from their school on Friday with next steps.”

The CBE’s enrollment window for its online learning hub closed on Aug. 24.

The Calgary Catholic School District said more than 5,000 students have enrolled in its online learning option.

The board said it won’t have final numbers until close to the end of September as families will have a second opportunity to enroll students in online learning at the end of this week.

Almost 30 per cent of students in the Edmonton Public School Board have signed up for online learning ahead of the new school year.