Nearly 30% of students have opted for online learning: Edmonton Public Schools

According to numbers released Tuesday by the Edmonton Public School Board, nearly 30 per cent of its students have decided to continue learning online for the first semester of the upcoming school year.

The latest numbers, which were last recorded on Aug. 24, show 26,832 students chose school-led online learning — which amounts to 29.6 per cent.

Another 63,873 students — or 70.4 per cent — will be headed back into class for in-person learning.

A spokesperson for EPSB said Tuesday that the final numbers may change — as some families have not yet decided.

The numbers release account for 90 per cent of the student population, meaning that there is still another 10 per cent who have yet to finalize their decision.

Online learning through EPSB begin Sept. 3, the same day as in-person classes.

Students who opt for online learning with Edmonton public schools will be a part of a learning group with one assigned online teacher. That teacher may or may not be a teacher at the child’s school.

This format will be a combination of live, online teacher instruction and activities and assignments that students will complete on their own or in small groups.

This year, the Edmonton Public School Board is splitting the year into four quarters.

Families will be able to select whether their children learn online or attend in-person classes during each quarter, so they have four opportunities throughout the year to change their mind.

Teachers across the division will also be following a common schedule. This will allow students who chose to return to or leave school to follow the same curriculum.

The first quarter runs from Sept. 3 until Nov. 10.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said parents have until Friday to decide, so no numbers are available from that school board yet.

— With files from Kendra Slugoski, Global News and Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED