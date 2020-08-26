Menu

Politics

N.B. Liberals promise to focus on cybersecurity, Tories pledge to fight meth use

By Staff The Canadian Press
PC leader Blaine Higgs announced his party’s candidate for Saint John Harbour riding
New Brunswick’s party leaders are starting to zero in on a number of battleground ridings across the province. As Travis Fortnum reports, Higgs announced his party’s candidate for the Saint John Harbour riding.

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader is promising to prioritize the cybersecurity sector as a way to grow the province’s economy if he becomes the next premier.

Kevin Vickers said Wednesday on a campaign stop in Fredericton the cybersecurity industry has huge potential but efforts to grow that sector have stalled under the Progressive Conservative government of Blaine Higgs.

Read more: New Brunswickers with disabilities have options to vote privately and safely

Vickers says it’s estimated there will be 1.8 million cybersecurity jobs worldwide by 2022.

Meanwhile, Higgs said today in Fredericton if his government is re-elected, he would tackle drug prevention and drug enforcement.

Doctors want health care to become top issue in New Brunswick election campaign
Higgs says over the last three years, professionals in some detox facilities have seen up to a 35 per cent increase in crystal methamphetamine use.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin said today his party would increase the home energy assistance program to give low-income families $250 – up from the current benefit of $100.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.

