N.B. Liberals promise to focus on cybersecurity, Tories pledge to fight meth use

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader is promising to prioritize the cybersecurity sector as a way to grow the province’s economy if he becomes the next premier.

Kevin Vickers said Wednesday on a campaign stop in Fredericton the cybersecurity industry has huge potential but efforts to grow that sector have stalled under the Progressive Conservative government of Blaine Higgs.

Vickers says it’s estimated there will be 1.8 million cybersecurity jobs worldwide by 2022.

Meanwhile, Higgs said today in Fredericton if his government is re-elected, he would tackle drug prevention and drug enforcement.

Higgs says over the last three years, professionals in some detox facilities have seen up to a 35 per cent increase in crystal methamphetamine use.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin said today his party would increase the home energy assistance program to give low-income families $250 – up from the current benefit of $100.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.