Cambridge Ward 7 by-election rescheduled for Oct. 5

The City of Cambridge, Ont., has announced a new date for the Ward 7 by-election which was placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Election Day, which was initially to be held on March 23, has been rescheduled for Oct. 5.

Advance voting will be held on Sept. 26 as well as Oct. 2 and 3 at City Hall.

The city says it is taking extra safety precautions including health screenings, maximum capacities, single-use pens, plexiglass barriers and enhanced cleaning.

“The safety of the voters and candidates is our top priority,” City Clerk Danielle Manton said in a statement.

“As the method of the election was already set, we will continue with in-person voting at City Hall, however, we’ve added options for both proxy voting and curbside voting that will allow voters to either send another person in their place or vote from the isolation of their car for those who prefer not to enter City Hall.”

The city says proxy voting will be allowed for those who are self-isolating due to symptoms or close contact, or who are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Voters in Ward 7 will be looking to replace former Coun. Frank Monteiro, who died last October after a battle with cancer.