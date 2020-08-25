Man taken to hospital following ‘interaction’ with Halifax police, SiRT to investigate

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment following an “interaction” he had with police, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police said they responded to a report Tuesday night of a stolen motor vehicle and were following GPS coordinates reported by a caller.

#BREAKING: #Halifax police have taped off the corner of Waterloo and Fraser streets, just off South. Unknown reason at this time, but the police presence is heavy. @HfxRegPolice pic.twitter.com/9ywnq6SDxg — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) August 26, 2020

“Officers were following the vehicle at Waterloo St and Fraser St in Halifax when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the police vehicle, which was following close behind,” police said in a statement.

Following the collision, the “interaction” between the driver and police took place, which resulted in the man having to be taken to hospital.

Police did not say how the man got hurt or what kind of interaction police and the driver had.

According to authorities, police have reported the incident to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

