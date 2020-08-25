Menu

Canada

Man taken to hospital following ‘interaction’ with Halifax police, SiRT to investigate

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 8:51 pm
Police are on scene off the corner of Waterloo St and Fraser St in Halifax.
Police are on scene off the corner of Waterloo St and Fraser St in Halifax. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment following an “interaction” he had with police, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police said they responded to a report Tuesday night of a stolen motor vehicle and were following GPS coordinates reported by a caller.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers were following the vehicle at Waterloo St and Fraser St in Halifax when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the police vehicle, which was following close behind,” police said in a statement.

Following the collision, the “interaction” between the driver and police took place, which resulted in the man having to be taken to hospital.

Read more: 2 Halifax police officers cleared of wrongdoing after man jumps from balcony: SiRT

Police did not say how the man got hurt or what kind of interaction police and the driver had.

According to authorities, police have reported the incident to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

