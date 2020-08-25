B.C. reports 58 new COVID-19 cases as outbreak declared at Langley hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials on Tuesday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.

There are 5,242 confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Of those, 4,114 patients have fully recovered, or about 78 per cent.

There are now a record-high 925 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

The number of people in hospital has increased by four to 22, the highest total since June 4. Seven of those patients are in intensive care — the highest number since June 25.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 203.

Officials said 2,675 people are in self-isolation.

Earlier in the day, Fraser Health announced an outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital. There is also an outbreak at Bear Creek Villa, an independent living facility in Surrey, according to Fraser Health.

Two Canada Border Services Agency officers at Vancouver International Airport have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Customs and Immigration Union on Tuesday. Between 40 to 45 people are now in quarantine as a result, the union said.

Earlier on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told a news conference how the pandemic has played a role in the growing number of illicit drug deaths in the province.

The closure of international borders has led to an increasingly toxic drug supply and physical-distancing measures have contributed to a higher frequency of people using alone at home, she said.

“We know the toxicity of the drug supply is extreme and we see that in the results from the coroners service,” Henry said.

“I implore anybody who is using drugs right now, do not do it alone.”