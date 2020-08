Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Leslyn Lewis, who came third place to Erin O’Toole and Peter Mackay during the last Conservative Party leadership race, will run in the next federal election, a senior campaign source confirmed with Global News.

Lewis was the first-ever Black female candidate to run for Conservative party leadership.

More to come.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement