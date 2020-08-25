Coronavirus: 77 new cases, 1 additional death reported in Alberta on Tuesday

Alberta reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 13,083.

One additional death related to the novel coronavirus was also reported; a man in his 80s living in the Edmonton zone. The man was not living in continuing care, Alberta Health said. A total of 235 people have died from the virus in the province.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,134 Albertans with an active case of COVID-19. Forty-six of those were being treated in hospital, with seven of those patients in ICUs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Edmonton zone still has the highest number of active cases at 608.

In the Calgary zone, the total number of active cases was 340 as of Tuesday. The Central zone had 26 active cases, the North zone had 134 active cases and the South zone had 27 active cases. There were five active cases in Alberta with no known zone.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Alberta announces numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 within province Alberta announces numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 within province

The Good Samaritan Society had a total of 14 active cases as of Tuesday. Five of those were previously recovered but moved back to the active case list after becoming symptomatic again.

Labs in the province completed 8,440 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, and a total of 903,052 tests have been conducted on 723,302 Albertans.

Ahead of schools reopening and as part of its plan to increase COVID-19 testing, Alberta has started a pilot project which pools asymptomatic samples together in hopes of streamlining the process.