Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough area, 4 active cases

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

For the third straight day, the health unit reports 103 cases of COVID-19 with four of them active.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit also reported 24,100 people have been tested for the virus to date.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The health unit reports two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.