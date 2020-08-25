Menu

Crime

Alderville First Nation man charged with impaired driving following crash: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 2:18 pm
An Alderville First Nation man was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Monday night, OPP report.
An Alderville First Nation man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Monday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road 18, north of Lilac Valley Road in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Officers located a four-door sedan with significant damage after it was reportedly driven off the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

Read more: Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving after allegedly fleeing RIDE check, OPP say

Paramedics at the scene treated the driver for minor injuries. OPP determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Cameron Gervais, 22, of Alderville First Nation, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

OPP say Gervais also received unnamed additional charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Cannabis Control Act.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 2.

Douglas Bagnall sentenced in fatal impaired driving crash
