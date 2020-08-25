Christie Mountain wildfire: Officials to hold noon update in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Christie Mountain wildfire officials will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday regarding the latest information.

On Monday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced that re-entry plans for those under the Heritage Hills evacuation order were being finalized.

The press conference will be live-streamed on Global News. As of 11 a.m., on Tuesday, the order was still in effect.

“Geotechnical work is underway and crews are working to ensure the safety of homes, driveways and retaining walls as well as critical infrastructure including gas, power and water lines,” the RDOS said on Monday

“Danger trees and other potential hazards must also be assessed. The objective is to return people as soon as possible.” Tweet This

The fire was listed at 2,035 hectares, the same size it was on Saturday afternoon.

“The fire remains at a Rank 1 (status) with minimal growth, allowing crews to continue moving around the flanks,” BC Wildfire said on Tuesday morning.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

For Tuesday, BC Wildfire said 217 firefighters will be on scene, tackling the southwest flank, along with 12 helicopters and four water tenders.

It also said crews will be working on access points along the north and east flanks, and that control lines will be reinforced at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

More as this continues.