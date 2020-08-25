Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Toronto Public Health reports 1st human case of West Nile virus in 2020

By Ryan Rocca Global News
File photo of a mosquito being examined.
File photo of a mosquito being examined. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Toronto Public Health has reported the city’s first confirmed human case of West Nile virus for 2020.

In a news release issued Tuesday, officials said the case is in an adult resident.

The virus, which is transmitted through infected mosquitoes, can cause a fever, headache, nausea, skin rash, swollen lymps glands and vomiting, officials said.

Symptoms usually develop anywhere from two to 14 days after a person is bit.

Read more: Authorities urge caution after Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

“While the likelihood of becoming infected with West Nile virus is low in our city, now is a good time to remind residents of simple actions they can take when enjoying the outdoors to further minimize the potential risk,” said Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“These actions include wearing insect repellent and light-coloured clothing, long pants and long-sleeved shirts to prevent getting bitten by an infected mosquito.”

Officials said there were nine confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Toronto in 2019 and 10 positive mosquito tests.

Putting the bite on the West Nile virus
Putting the bite on the West Nile virus
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoToronto Public HealthWest Nile VirusWest NileWest Nile Virus TorontoToronto West Nile Virus
Flyers
More weekly flyers