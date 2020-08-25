Toronto Public Health reports 1st human case of West Nile virus in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health has reported the city’s first confirmed human case of West Nile virus for 2020.

In a news release issued Tuesday, officials said the case is in an adult resident.

The virus, which is transmitted through infected mosquitoes, can cause a fever, headache, nausea, skin rash, swollen lymps glands and vomiting, officials said.

Symptoms usually develop anywhere from two to 14 days after a person is bit.

Read more: Authorities urge caution after Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

“While the likelihood of becoming infected with West Nile virus is low in our city, now is a good time to remind residents of simple actions they can take when enjoying the outdoors to further minimize the potential risk,” said Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

“These actions include wearing insect repellent and light-coloured clothing, long pants and long-sleeved shirts to prevent getting bitten by an infected mosquito.”

Officials said there were nine confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Toronto in 2019 and 10 positive mosquito tests.

1:48 Putting the bite on the West Nile virus Putting the bite on the West Nile virus