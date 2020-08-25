Winnipeg divisions working on school bus solutions before classes begin

Send this page to someone via email

As students get ready to go back to school in less than two weeks, divisions are still working out plans on how to get them there.

Under provincial health orders, there are new capacity and physical-distancing restrictions on school buses — and those limitations mean it’s likely more buses or more runs will be needed.

The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is adding 25 additional school buses to its fleet starting in September.

The LRSD said transportation is needed for around 2,400 students in the division after 500 parents said they would be making alternative arrangements.

“We’ve got enough buses now to provide a bus to those who are eligible to take a bus that couldn’t find an alternative,” superintendent Christian Michalik told Global News.

“Now the next hurdle will be just finding drivers.”

The Winnipeg School Division (WSD) is also looking to hire more drivers ahead of the start of the year.

The WSD has almost 2,000 students who would normally be bussed to school by the division.

“We are currently in the process of contacting the parents/guardians of all these students to determine if they have an alternate method for getting to school this fall,” senior information officer Radean Carter told Global News via email.

The division said about 750 of those students fall into the special category of inclusion support or disabilities and will be given first priority when it comes to providing transportation.

The WSD has already ordered an additional eight buses, which will bring its fleet total to 103. The division said it is currently actively recruiting additional drivers to add to the 86 it currently has.

Seven Oaks School Division said it believes it has enough buses to be able to handle all its needs.

The division currently has 50 buses and said it would normally transport 2,800 kids every day. However, this year it only needs spots for 2,200.

“We will add more hours and runs for some drivers. About 400 parents have volunteered to drive their children and we will not be busing some children who are within walking distance,” superintendent Brian O’Leary said.

While Pembina Trails is still trying to figure out whether or not it will need more buses and drivers, a spokesperson said some children will be given priority.

“Our team is carefully looking at routes and logistics, while following public health transportation guidelines,” said Stacey Ashley, communications officer.

“At this point, busing priority will be given to K-6 students, youngest to oldest grades, who live the furthest away from school.”

River East Transcona School Division has not responded to Global News’ request for information.

On the bus

Once children get on the bus, they will be assigned a seat and must sit in the same spot every day, according to the new public health rules.

Only one student will be allowed per seat unless the students are from the same household.

Students will be expected to wear a mask on the bus and will not be permitted on the bus if they are coughing or ill.