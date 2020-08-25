Male pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

Durham Regional Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Ajax Monday night.
Emergency services responded to reports of a collision on Westney Road South at Bramwell Drive at around 9 p.m.
Police said a man was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening condition. He remains in hospital in critical condition.
The driver remained on scene.
Investigators said the man is still unidentified.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
