Canada

Male pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 8:29 am
The scene where a pedestrian was struck in Ajax Monday night.
The scene where a pedestrian was struck in Ajax Monday night. Colin Williamson/Global News

Durham Regional Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Ajax Monday night.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision on Westney Road South at Bramwell Drive at around 9 p.m.

Police said a man was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening condition. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene.

Investigators said the man is still unidentified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

