London man charged in child abduction to appear in court Tuesday

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a 65-year-old man charged in connection to a child abduction in northeast London two years ago.

Larry Thompson faces charges of kidnapping, abducting a person under 14, sexual interference and sexual assault.

Investigators say the young girl had been playing outside with her sibling in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue on May 13, 2018 when a man stopped, got out of an older model beige Chevrolet Impala, brought the girl to his car and drove away.

Police say witnesses saw the car drive through the neighbourhood, and that the man touched the girl inappropriately inside the car. When the vehicle stopped in the area where the girl had been taken, she was able to open the door, get out and run back home to her parents.

Thompson, a former custodian at a London elementary school, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Court records show this is not Thompson’s first brush with the law.

Thompson was charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault stemming from 2007 incidents. All four charges were dropped in September 2009, the same day he was issued a peace bond.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, a sexual interference charge is laid when a victim is under 16 years old.