Canada

20 people displaced by apartment building fire in Red Deer

By Michael King Global News
Fire crews battle blaze in downtown Red Deer
WATCH ABOVE: Video sent to Global News shows Red Deer fire crews battling a blaze in the city’s downtown on Monday.

An apartment building in downtown Red Deer that was being used as transitional housing went up in flames on Monday afternoon.

The Red Deer Fire Department said crews were called to 5129 50 Ave. around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke emerging from the two-storey building.

Additional support was brought in from Sylvan Lake, and 35 firefighters were on scene, according to officials.

Red Deer fire crews battling a blaze in the city’s downtown on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Red Deer fire crews battling a blaze in the city’s downtown on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Courtesy: Shawna Henderson

Video sent to Global News showed at least two aerial units being used to battle the flames coming from the roof of the building.

Twenty people were forced from the building and RDFD said no injuries were reported.

Officials added that the building will be a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

