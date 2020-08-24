Coronavirus: Family west of Saskatoon creating outdoor classroom

Send this page to someone via email

Katie and Aaron Suek own land in Grandora, Sask., just west of Saskatoon. They aim to restore 71 acres of the former crop back to its native features in a project they call the Restoring 71 Project.

In response to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has now created an outdoor classroom as part of the Restoring 71 Project.

They hope it will give students a hands-on learning experience while providing a safe space to gather.

“The space is meant for educators to book and come out and do their own lesson planning or their own teaching,” Katie Suek said.

“It’s also a space where parents can come if there’s an outdoor or environmental component for distanced learning or homeschooling.”

The classroom is situated off one of the paths created by the Suek’s and students will be encouraged to explore the 71 acres. They will offer guided trail tours, telling stories about the land and conservation.

The Suek’s plan to start booking the space by September 8, the first day Saskatchewan students are back to school.

