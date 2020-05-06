Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan environment group announces plans for nearly 1,000-panel solar array

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 7:58 pm
Updated May 6, 2020 8:16 pm
The project would be the SES Coop's largest solar panel array.
The project would be the SES Coop's largest solar panel array. Supplied / Saskatchewan Environmental Society

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society Solar Co-op announced plans to build a solar panel array — with nearly 1,000 panels — at the CNH Industrial-New Holland site in Saskatoon.

The partnership, said Co-op vice-president Michael Nemeth, would create an array that would yield 375 kilowatts for the plant on 71st Street.

He also said the project works towards fulfilling the Coop’s goals of accelerating the use of solar power in Saskatchewan.

To that end, he said the Co-op would organize volunteers to regularly clean the panels to maintain maximum efficiency and to hire professional contractors for any repairs.

Co-op board member Jason Praski said the industrial size of the project was new but he’s still excited to partner with a company that is “taking steps into electric machinery.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Co-op is currently looking for shareholders and said construction could be completed by the end of the year​, pending a mutual agreement to pause the building process if the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

SaskatchewanSolar PowerSolar EnergySaskatchewan Environmental SocietySolar PanelNew HollandCNH
