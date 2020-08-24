Waterbombers called in to extinguish ‘out of control’ blaze at Irishtown Nature Park Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

A wooded area at the Irishtown Nature Park in New Brunswick was on fire Sunday evening, with platoon chief Dennis Dollemont describing it as “out of control.”

Dollemont told Global News on Monday that the crew first received the call about 5 p.m., but by the time they got there, firefighters realized they needed more help.

“We were able to pump water from the lake to try to slow it down. But the fire was still out of control, so that’s why it’s called in the waterbombers,” he said.

Three waterbombers arrived from Fredericton and three others from Miramichi shortly after 7 p.m. to help bring the fire under control, which at that point covered approximately 13 to 15 acres of the area.

“We had flareups through the night and crews went back in this morning and they are still on scene, doing ground work,” said Dollemont.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Everything is so dry. I would just ask people not to have outside or camp fires.”