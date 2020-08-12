Menu

Family displaced after late-night fire in Minto, N.B.

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 4:10 am
The Canadian Red Cross says it has assisted some of those displaced by the fire.
The Canadian Red Cross says it has assisted some of those displaced by the fire. The Canadian Red Cross

A New Brunswick family of four has been displaced after their two-storey home went up in flames in Minto.

No one was injured in the blaze, which started just after midnight Wednesday on Logue Road, according to the Red Cross.

The organization says it’s now helping a woman and three children with emergency lodging, clothing, food and other essential needs. They say a team from Moncton assisted the family virtually and by phone due to social distancing and other COVID-19 requirements.

