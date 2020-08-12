Family displaced after late-night fire in Minto, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick family of four has been displaced after their two-storey home went up in flames in Minto.

No one was injured in the blaze, which started just after midnight Wednesday on Logue Road, according to the Red Cross.

The organization says it’s now helping a woman and three children with emergency lodging, clothing, food and other essential needs. They say a team from Moncton assisted the family virtually and by phone due to social distancing and other COVID-19 requirements.

