Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Ontario lieutenant-governor visiting Peterborough area to highlight tourism reopening amid pandemic

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 4:30 pm
Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell will be touring Peterborough and the Kawarthas on Tuesday.
Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell will be touring Peterborough and the Kawarthas on Tuesday. The Canadian Press file

Ontario’s lieutenant-governor will be touring Peterborough and area tourism businesses on Tuesday to see how they’re adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth Dowdeswell’s visit to the region is hosted by Peterborough and the Kawarthas Tourism.

Read more: Peterborough & the Kawarthas Tourism encouraging residents to ‘explore in own backyard’

She will meet with Peterborough Mayor Dianne Therrien and Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones and visit tourism spots, highlighting their safe reopening during the pandemic.

Among Dowdeswell’s visits include:

Trending Stories
  • Rolling Grape Vineyard in Bailieboro
  • ZimArt, Rice Lake Gallery in Bailieboro
  • The Silver Bean Café in Peterborough
  • Harley Farms in Keene
  • Lang Pioneer Village Museum in Keene
Lang Pioneer Village hosting event featuring Victorian traditions
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusPandemicTourismKawarthasElizabeth DowdeswellOntario lieutenant-governorpeterborough tourismPeterborough And The Kawarthas Tourism
Flyers
More weekly flyers