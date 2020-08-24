Ontario lieutenant-governor visiting Peterborough area to highlight tourism reopening amid pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s lieutenant-governor will be touring Peterborough and area tourism businesses on Tuesday to see how they’re adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth Dowdeswell’s visit to the region is hosted by Peterborough and the Kawarthas Tourism.

She will meet with Peterborough Mayor Dianne Therrien and Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones and visit tourism spots, highlighting their safe reopening during the pandemic.

Among Dowdeswell’s visits include:

Rolling Grape Vineyard in Bailieboro

ZimArt, Rice Lake Gallery in Bailieboro

The Silver Bean Café in Peterborough

Harley Farms in Keene

Lang Pioneer Village Museum in Keene

