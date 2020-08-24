Ontario lieutenant-governor visiting Peterborough area to highlight tourism reopening amid pandemic

Ontario’s lieutenant-governor will be touring Peterborough and area tourism businesses on Tuesday to see how they’re adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic.
Elizabeth Dowdeswell’s visit to the region is hosted by Peterborough and the Kawarthas Tourism.
She will meet with Peterborough Mayor Dianne Therrien and Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones and visit tourism spots, highlighting their safe reopening during the pandemic.
Among Dowdeswell’s visits include:
Trending Stories
- Rolling Grape Vineyard in Bailieboro
- ZimArt, Rice Lake Gallery in Bailieboro
- The Silver Bean Café in Peterborough
- Harley Farms in Keene
- Lang Pioneer Village Museum in Keene
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments