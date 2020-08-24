Menu

Crime

Napanee, Ont., man charged with impaired driving after crashing into Stone Mills home: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 3:30 pm
OPP have charged a man with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his car into a Stone Mills home. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Napanee, Ont., man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a home over the weekend.

Police were called to home on Lake Road in Stone Mills Township Friday around 7:30 p.m. after a vehicle collided with the building.

Police say the driver, 52-year-old Eric Pringle, was impaired at the time of the incident.

Read more: A car crashes into a house on Brock Street, but it’s not the first time

No one was injured during the crash, according to police.

Pringle was charged with operation while impaired by drugs and alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

He is scheduled to appear in a Napanee court on Oct. 14.

