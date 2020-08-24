Napanee, Ont., man charged with impaired driving after crashing into Stone Mills home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Napanee, Ont., man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a home over the weekend.

Police were called to home on Lake Road in Stone Mills Township Friday around 7:30 p.m. after a vehicle collided with the building.

Police say the driver, 52-year-old Eric Pringle, was impaired at the time of the incident.

No one was injured during the crash, according to police.

Pringle was charged with operation while impaired by drugs and alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

He is scheduled to appear in a Napanee court on Oct. 14.

