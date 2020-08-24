Menu

Canada

Air Canada collected 2nd-highest number of U.S. refund complaints in May

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH: Air Canada promotes leisure flights despite travel advisories

Air Canada had the second-highest number of complaints about refunds to the U.S. Department of Transportation of any airline in May.

The department says Air Canada was the target of 1,705 refund complaints out of 10,415 filed against non-U.S. airlines in the month, outpacing all 80-plus foreign carriers in the category.

Read more: Air Canada to revamp Aeroplan program in effort to recover from coronavirus

United Airlines was the only airline — domestic or international — to notch more refund complaints at 3,215.

Air Canada and other Canadian carriers have refused to reimburse most customers whose flights were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories
Major changes at Air Canada during pandemic

However the U.S., like the European Union, requires airlines to refund passengers. A complaint to the U.S. regulator offers a potential path to reimbursement for some Air Canada customers who have been turned down north of the border.

Despite the high complaint numbers, figures from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics show that Air Canada carries fewer passengers on flights with a U.S. segment than four U.S. airlines as well as British Airways and Lufthansa.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
