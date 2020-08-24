Two charged after protesters hit with hockey sticks in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Winnipeg have laid charges after participants in a Black Lives Matter protest last month were struck with a hockey stick.

Police say a man and a woman were taking part in the demonstration on July 4 at the Manitoba legislature when they were involved in a confrontation with the occupants of a car.

Video of the encounter was widely shared on social media.

It appears to show several women getting out of a silver sedan and one of the women picking up a hockey stick and striking two people.

Police say neither protester required medical attention.

Two women, 24 and 29 years old, have been charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest was against systemic racism and was prompted by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died in May when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

The organizer of the Winnipeg protest said at the time that one of the participants had decided to lie down in the street to disrupt traffic. She said passengers inside the car became angry and made racist remarks before the protesters were hit with the hockey stick.